Moonlight Hike

Saturday, November 04, 2017

7:00pm to 9:30pm

The Nature Institute

2213 S. Levis Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-9930

Join TNI members and friends on a night hike along the woodland trails through the Mississippi Sanctuary or Olin Nature Preserve, illuminated by a full moon. Terrain is light to moderate.

These hikes are free and open to the public. Due to an overwhelming response, registration is now required. If you plan on attending this month’s Moonlight Hike, please fill out the form included in the link below. Space is now limited! http://www.thenatureinstitute.org/events/moonlight-hike-registration-now-required/

Some things to remember: this is a guided hike and guests must remain with the group, pets are not allowed (we apologize for any inconvenience), bring water and wear comfortable clothing.