Mother's Day Brunch Buffet

Atrium Hotel & Conference Center 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois 62002

Sunday, May 14, 2017

10:30am-1:30pm

$22 adults • $21 seniors

$10 children under 12

Children under 4 Free

  • Menu:
  • Breakfast Breads
  • Scrambled Eggs
  • Breakfast Potatoes
  • Bacon & Sausage
  • Biscuits & Gravy
  • Quiche Florentine
  • Fruit Crepes
  • Tossed House Salad
  • Caesar Salad
  • Assorted Specialty Salads
  • Fruit & Cheese Display
  • Peel & Eat Shrimp, Mussels, & Cured Salmon
  • Lyonnaise Potatoes
  • Spring Vegetable Medley
  • Asparagus Stuffed Chicken
  • Wild Mushroom Spaetzle
  • Carved Prime Rib
  • Carved Ham
  • Assorted Desserts
  • Coffee & Tea
Atrium Hotel & Conference Center 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois 62002

618-462-1220

