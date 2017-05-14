Mother's Day Brunch Buffet
Atrium Hotel & Conference Center 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Sunday, May 14, 2017
10:30am-1:30pm
$22 adults • $21 seniors
$10 children under 12
Children under 4 Free
- Menu:
- Breakfast Breads
- Scrambled Eggs
- Breakfast Potatoes
- Bacon & Sausage
- Biscuits & Gravy
- Quiche Florentine
- Fruit Crepes
- Tossed House Salad
- Caesar Salad
- Assorted Specialty Salads
- Fruit & Cheese Display
- Peel & Eat Shrimp, Mussels, & Cured Salmon
- Lyonnaise Potatoes
- Spring Vegetable Medley
- Asparagus Stuffed Chicken
- Wild Mushroom Spaetzle
- Carved Prime Rib
- Carved Ham
- Assorted Desserts
- Coffee & Tea
