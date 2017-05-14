Mother's Day Brunch on Sunday, May 14, 2017, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center, 13653 Lodge Blvd. Grafton, IL 62037. (618) 786-2331

Show Mom how much she means to you and take her to Pere Marquette Lodge on Mothers Day! Come enjoy the scenic views from the terrace and dining room as you partake in our huge Mothers Day Brunch that offers a number of wonderful options to appease any palate.

Featuring made-to-order omelets, carving stations, traditional & unique selections of side dishes, salads and dessert including a banana’s foster station!

Let Mom relax, and let us do all of the cooking and cleaning for a change!

Parties of six or more please call (618) 786-2331 ext: 502 to make your reservations.

Admission