Mother's Day Luncheon

Edwardsville Moose Lodge 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville, Illinois

- All you can eat: Friend chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, seasoned green beans, dinner salad, bread, coffee and tea

- Carry outs are available

- Cash Bar

- $9.00 per plate for adults, $4.00 per plate for 12 and under

- Tickets can be purchased at the door

- Advance ticket purchase can be made by calling 618-656-5051 ext.1

Banquet, Food & Drink

618-656-5051

