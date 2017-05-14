Mother's Day Luncheon
Edwardsville Moose Lodge 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville, Illinois
- All you can eat: Friend chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, seasoned green beans, dinner salad, bread, coffee and tea
- Carry outs are available
- Cash Bar
- $9.00 per plate for adults, $4.00 per plate for 12 and under
- Tickets can be purchased at the door
- Advance ticket purchase can be made by calling 618-656-5051 ext.1
