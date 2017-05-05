Today’s workplace is a diverse one where Millennials, Gen-Xers and Baby Boomers work side by side – but not always in harmony. Differences in communication styles, motivation and training preferences create personal barriers that alter a team’s dynamics and affect its productivity. But during the Motivating a Multi-Generational Workforce seminar on May 5, 2017, employees will learn how embracing each other’s differences and recognizing similarities can make their team, their business and their careers stronger than ever before.

Held at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Motivating a Multi-Generational Workforce is a collaboration between Flex Consulting, a team management and business consultancy, and StagePlay Learning, which provides staff training developed around theatre-based skills. This two-hour workshop will cover those topics important to today’s business and HR leaders, including managing generations, opening the lines of communication, honing soft skills, and building stronger teams.

But this event is anything but your standard seminar. Motivating a Multi-Generational Workforce is designed to appeal to employees of all ages through a variety of fun, interactive exercises, such as role playing, networking, active listening activities, and collaboration building. By stepping out of their comfort zones, audience members will be able to walk in each other’s shoes for an afternoon and see the business world through each other’s eyes.

Motivating a Multi-Generational Workforce will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Morris University Center at SIUE. Tickets are $80 per person prior to the event or $100 at the door. Special group rates are available. To register, visit Eventbrite.com and search for Motivating a Multi-Generational Workforce. For more information, contact Flex Consulting at flexconsulting@gmail.com or at 618-978-1368.