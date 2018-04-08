Motorcycle Swap Meet

Sunday, April 08, 2018

10:00am to 4:00pm

The Loading Dock

401 Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3494

Motorcycle swap meet featuring bikes, parts for all brands, painters, leather apparel, etc.

Admission: $5

For more information, call 618-531-0432 or visit www.tblmotorcycleswapmeet.com.