Mouse Races
Collinsville VFW 1234 Vandalia (Hwy 159), Collinsville, Illinois
There is still time to get your tickets for the Mouse Races or be a Sponsor!
Get a Mouse in the Race! Mouse Sponsors-only $100 includes: 2 tickets, name on race marquee and you get to name your mouse!
When: Saturday, January 20th
Where: Collinsville VFW
Time: Doors open at t p.m., Races start at 7 p.m.
Cost: Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 per person at the door.
Adults only please!
Draft beer and soft drinks included.
Pizza available for purchase or you can bring in your own snacks.
Contact: 618-344-2884