Zumba Fitness Party
Alton YWCA 304 E 3rd St, Alton, Illinois 62002
The month of May is National Organ Transplant Awareness Month.
My name is Coena Royal. I am inviting everyone to the Zumba Party Fitness Event on May 6, 2017 to celebrate this great month by coming together, to have fun, and Move Your Organs!
This event is a collaboration with the YWCA of Alton, Illinois. The event is to help raise awareness. There is a $15.00 dollar admission. Registration begins at 9:30 am.
Proceeds will be donated to Barnes-Jewish Hospital Transplant Fund.
This month is important to me on a personal level. I am a dual transplant recipient. On May 2, 2012, I received a pancreas and kidney. This year I am celebrating my 5th Anniversary as a survivor. I have chosen to celebrate with the community.
There is no prior experience in Zumba needed. Everyone come out to have fun and don’t forget to MOVE YOUR ORGANS!!!
