Movie Night at the Amphitheater: Sing

Friday, July 28, 2017

Starting at 8:30pm

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

1 Riverfront Drive

Alton, IL 62002

(800) 258-6645

Come and enjoy the thrill of watching Sing under the stars in historic downtown Alton at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. The movie will begin at dusk. Concession stands will be open. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.

Admission

Free