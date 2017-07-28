Movie Night at the Amphitheater: Sing
Movie Night at the Amphitheater: Sing
Friday, July 28, 2017
Starting at 8:30pm
Come and enjoy the thrill of watching Sing under the stars in historic downtown Alton at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. The movie will begin at dusk. Concession stands will be open. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.
Admission
Free
Info
