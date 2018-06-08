Movie Nights at the Glazebrook Park

Friday, June 8, 2018

8:00pm to 10:00pm

Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park

1401 Stamper Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-1483

Beautiful Glazebrook Park will be the site for three summer movie nights. Each movie will begin at dusk (it will be late due to the season). Bring your chairs and blankets to sit on and stop by the concession stand for cool treats, popcorn and glow necklaces.

Please contact the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department at: 466-1483 or www.godfreyil.org for additional information.

June 8 -Leap

July 13 -Despicable Me 3

August 10 –Coco