Movie Nights at the Glazebrook Park

Friday, June 9, 2017, July 14, 2017, and August 11, 2017. Starting at 7:30 p.m. at Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey, IL 62035. (618) 466-1483

Beautiful Glazebrook Park will be the site for three summer movie nights. Each movie will begin at dusk (it will be late due to the season). Bring your chairs and blankets to sit on and stop by the concession stand for cool treats, popcorn and glow necklaces.

The first 50 visitors to each movie will receive a free giveaway!

Please contact the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department at:466-1483 or www.godfreyil.org for additional information.

You can also LIKE us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram to stay updated.

Admission: Free

Sponsored by Liberty Bank:

June 9- Moana

July 14- The Lego Batman Movie

August 11- Trolls