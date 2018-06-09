Movie In the Park: WONDER

Maryville Park and Rec Committee will begin their 2018 Movies in the Park Series on Saturday night June 9 with Wonder at Drost Park in Maryville, starting after dusk about 8:40-8:45.

The movie and Bobby’s Frozen Custard are provided by BS Boogies, Bobby’s Frozen Custard, Cindy’s Critter Camp, Maryville Ministerial Alliance and Beatty & Motil, Attorneys. Continuing this year, a number of local vendors will set up their tables and offer treats and prizes to those in attendance beginning at 7:30.

Follow the green and blue signs off of Rt. 159 to Valadabene Drive to Schiber Court or Google #8 Schiber Court. Bring your lawn chairs, loungers, blankets, & bug spray to make your evening comfortable. If you have questions, call Maryville Parks & Rec 618-772-8555 between 9:00am and 5:00pm.

Visit the Village web site at www.vil.maryville.il.us for a Park Map. Come and enjoy a great free evening for the family.

The other movies in this summer’s series will be Wonder Woman on August 4, A Wrinkle in Time on September 22 and The Lego Batman Movie on October 6.