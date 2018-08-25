Mr. Mojo Risin' - A Tribute and Celebration of the Doors
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Mr. Mojo Risin' brings a night of live music that celebrates the career of the Doors from their first self-titled album, through LA Woman, covering all of the best and amazing music in between. This show is an authentic concert experience showcasing the sound, look and style this legendary band. Their performances are a tribute to the music, and musicians that were the Doors.
