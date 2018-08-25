Mr. Mojo Risin' - A Tribute and Celebration of the Doors

to Google Calendar - Mr. Mojo Risin' - A Tribute and Celebration of the Doors - 2018-08-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mr. Mojo Risin' - A Tribute and Celebration of the Doors - 2018-08-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mr. Mojo Risin' - A Tribute and Celebration of the Doors - 2018-08-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Mr. Mojo Risin' - A Tribute and Celebration of the Doors - 2018-08-25 20:00:00

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Mr. Mojo Risin' brings a night of live music that celebrates the career of the Doors from their first self-titled album, through LA Woman, covering all of the best and amazing music in between. This show is an authentic concert experience showcasing the sound, look and style this legendary band. Their performances are a tribute to the music, and musicians that were the Doors.

For more information please call or visit our website.

Info
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Musical, Theater & Dance
618-307-1750
to Google Calendar - Mr. Mojo Risin' - A Tribute and Celebration of the Doors - 2018-08-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mr. Mojo Risin' - A Tribute and Celebration of the Doors - 2018-08-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mr. Mojo Risin' - A Tribute and Celebration of the Doors - 2018-08-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Mr. Mojo Risin' - A Tribute and Celebration of the Doors - 2018-08-25 20:00:00