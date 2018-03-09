Murder at the Abbey Mystery Dinner Theater at Pere Marquette Lodge

Friday, March 09, 2018

6:30pm to 9:30pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

Are you a fan of the acclaimed drama Downton Abbey? If so, take a trip with us across the pond to the UK, and welcome to the world of Downton Abbey! Get fancy because you’ve been invited to a dinner party held by none other than the Earl of Grantham himself! Some would kill for the opportunity to meet the Crawley family. You’ll meet lots of fun characters…and you’ll play as big, (or as small), of a part as you wish. Up to you. We hope nothing bad happens, but if it does, we might need you to help us figure it out?

Join us for our Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, where you can be the star of the show! Dinner includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, the vegetable of the day, hot buttered rolls, dessert, coffee, tea and water. Additional beverages can be purchased at the Restaurant Service Window. Tickets for the show can be purchased below this description. They are $45 per person and include dinner, the show, taxes and gratuity. Please let us know if your group is purchasing tickets separately so we can make sure you are seated together.

Admission

$45 per person