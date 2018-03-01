Museum Opens with New Exhibit. After closing during the winter months of January/February, our Museum re-opens March 1st with a unique exhibit entitled “The Artistry of Record Album Covers”. The display is artistic in nature, showing the different looks during the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s when covers moved away from the traditional photograph of a recording artist and evolved to be much more artistic, interesting and/or bazaar.

The museum is located at 40 W. Ferguson and is open from 1-4 PM on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, please contact Rob LaMarsh, Vice President of WRHC. He is "THE MAN."

www.rdl108@hotmail.com

251-2198