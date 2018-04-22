Mushroom Festival

Sunday, April 22, 2018

11:00am to 3:00pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

It's back! The Mushroom Festival is returning to Pere Marquette Lodge and will be bigger than ever before. Come listen to live music, browse venders, grab lunch in the restaurant, taste local wines and learn all there is to know about mushrooms. The Great Morel Hunt will be held at 1 p.m. (weather and morel permitting). Join fellow hunters from all over the area as they scan the ground for these delicious delicacies. Then bring your finds back to The Lodge and you can win a great prize! Find the smallest morel, the largest morel or the most morels and you just might go home with a free night’s stay.