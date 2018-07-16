Music & Drama Camp

July 16-19

Music and Drama camp is a camp that teaches the stories of Jesus and Christian principals through short skits and music. Basic acting and singing skills are also taught. This camp is for students who are currently in 1st through 5th grade.

Camp will run from July 16-19 from 9AM - 12PM. There is a $35.00 fee for this camp.

Troy United Methodist Church

407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL 62294 618.667.6241