The Musical Works of Joanne Shenandoah

Joanne Shenandoah is one of “America’s most celebrated and critically acclaimed Native American musicians of her time” according to the Associated Press. She’s won more than 40 music honors including 14 Native American Music awards. Nominated three times for a Grammy, she won in 2006 for her work on the album Sacred Ground. Her original compositions combined with a striking voice enable her to embellish the ancient songs of the Iroquois using a blend of traditional and contemporary instrumentation.

"She weaves you into a trance with her beautiful Iroquois chants and wraps her voice around you like a warm blanket on a cool winter's night."

-Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist for The Band