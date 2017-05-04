National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4th at YWCA in Alton

The Rotary Club of the Riverbend will host the seventh annual Day of Prayer at Alton’s YWCA at 304 E. 3rd St. on Thursday, May 4th at 8:30 am.

This event runs concurrently with the National Day of Prayer observances throughout the nation. The goal is to bring people of all faiths together to pray for a variety of topics such as youth, sanctity of life, education, business, churches, families, government & national unity, military, media, the sick and those in need.

A wide variety of local leaders and church pastors will be leading the prayers; those participating this year are Karisa Musket, Cara Pashal, Sister Anastasia, Larry Thompson, Sheila Goins, Tammy Iskarous, Dave Burger, Bill Pyatt, Reda Iskarous, David Goins and Jason Harrison.

Additionally, mayors Brant Walker and Mike McCormick will read proclamations for Alton and Godfrey bringing focus to the day. Pastor Ron Wenzel will serve as Master of Ceremony. Music will be provided by Dave Foraker, Nia Owens and students from Marquette Cahtolic High School. The Alton High School Air Force Jr. ROTC will serve as the Color Guard.

The Rotary Club of the Riverbend was chartered in June 2010 and meets weekly on Thursday at noon at Mac’s Time Out in Alton.

To learn more, visit HYPERLINK "http://www.rotaryriverbend.org"http://www.rotaryriverbend.org