National Geographic Channel’s

Years of Living Dangerously

Watch Party

In December, an episode of the acclaimed National Geographic Series Years of Living Dangerously will feature the incredible work of Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers. Please join our local chapter for a Watch Party as we enjoy the episode and celebrate CCL’s successes! The episode will be preceded by a special introduction from Years cast member Bradley Whitford and climatologist Katherine Hayhoe.

Please feel free to invite a friend—we hope to see you there!

RSVP Info: Ron Trimmer RonGTrimmer@gmail.com, 618-604-6216