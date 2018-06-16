TNI’s Greenhouse Gang has been working all season long to bring native plants to you! Need new plants for your yard? GO NATIVE! TNI will have a Native Plant Sale on Saturday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to Noon at the recently constructed greenhouse, located at the first driveway on the left past the intersection of South Levis and Levis Lane. This is located behind our branded TNI sign on South Levis near Cypress Pond. Guests can park in front of the brown garage. Individual plants are priced $1 through $7, Groups of plants priced up to $20. Cash or check are accepted.