BRING NATURE HOME

Nature Institute to host fundraising plant sale

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 22, 2018

Godfrey, Ill – Bring nature home with the Nature Institute’s (TNI) upcoming native plant sale on Saturday, June 2 starting at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until plants are sold out. Event will be held at TNI’s greenhouse, located along the corner of S. Levis and Levis Ln in Godfrey, Ill. All proceeds of the sale will go to TNI’s mission of raising an awareness and appreciation of the natural world through preservation, restoration, and education.

Native plants are beneficial to the physical environment, wildlife and people. Along with filling an important niche in the ecosystem, they provide habitat and food for area pollinators; including butterflies, moths, bees, birds, insects and even mammals. Native plants have adapted to local conditions and have developed deep and extensive root systems, which conserves water and holds soil in place preventing erosion. They are also sustainable, live longer than non-native species and are naturally resistant to droughts, pests and disease. Native plants save people time and money.

Those interested in attending the native plant sale will have the option of full to partial sun plants. Individual plants are priced $1 through $7, groups or potted plants will be priced up to $20. Cash or check payments will be accepted. Drivers will have the ability to park in front of the shed or in the grass along the road.

TNI is a conservation and environmental education organization based in Godfrey, Ill. Its mission is to raise an awareness and appreciation for the natural world through preservation, restoration and education. TNI owns roughly 450 acres of protected land. Several miles of hiking trails are available for the public to explore every day from dawn to dusk. For more information on the native plant sale or other events, visit TheNatureInstitute.org.