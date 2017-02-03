Nature Brews at The Old Bakery Beer Company

At the end of 12 months (October 2017), we will brew & package a full scale batch of the most well-reviewed cask for everyone to enjoy!

Fifty percent of the cask proceeds will benefit TNI’s mission of preservation, restoration and education. Each pour $5. Must be 21 to taste.

Each cask night, the first Friday of the month, will be held at Old Bakery Beer Co., located at 400 Landmarks Blvd in Alton, Ill. For more information about Old Bakery Beer Co., visit website: http://www.oldbakerybeer.com

