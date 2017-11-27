Nature Creations: Winter Wreaths

to Google Calendar - Nature Creations: Winter Wreaths - 2017-11-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nature Creations: Winter Wreaths - 2017-11-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nature Creations: Winter Wreaths - 2017-11-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Nature Creations: Winter Wreaths - 2017-11-27 18:00:00

The Nature Institute 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Nature Creations: Winter Wreaths

November 27 and 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

6:00pm to 8:00pm

The Nature Institute

2213 S. Levis Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

Decorate your front door with a natural wreath. Join TNI and a professional florist as we create one of a kind wreaths to take home. Space for participation is limited. $40 per person, which includes everything that you will need to create a fresh holiday wreath to bring home

Choose your evening: Monday, Nov. 27 or Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Info
The Nature Institute 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
Crafts, Holiday
to Google Calendar - Nature Creations: Winter Wreaths - 2017-11-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nature Creations: Winter Wreaths - 2017-11-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nature Creations: Winter Wreaths - 2017-11-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Nature Creations: Winter Wreaths - 2017-11-27 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Nature Creations: Winter Wreaths - 2017-11-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nature Creations: Winter Wreaths - 2017-11-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nature Creations: Winter Wreaths - 2017-11-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Nature Creations: Winter Wreaths - 2017-11-28 18:00:00