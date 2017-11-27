Nature Creations: Winter Wreaths
November 27 and 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Decorate your front door with a natural wreath. Join TNI and a professional florist as we create one of a kind wreaths to take home. Space for participation is limited. $40 per person, which includes everything that you will need to create a fresh holiday wreath to bring home
Choose your evening: Monday, Nov. 27 or Tuesday, Nov. 28.
