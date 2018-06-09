Nature Journaling Through the Seasons

Nature journaling is a wonderful way to record and remember your experiences among the beauties and mysteries of Earth.

We’ll begin indoors, learning several interesting journaling techniques; then, we’ll move outdoors to enjoy La Vista and practice what we have learned.

Our presenter is Angie Jungbluth, a veteran science teacher, an experienced nature journaling teacher and a signature member of the St. Louis Watercolor Society. Her enthusiasm for journalling is contagious.

Cost: $15 per session.

Send your payment to La Vista 4300 Levis Lane, Godfrey, IL 62035.

Please include your e-mail address, and you will be sent a materials list with registration confirmation.