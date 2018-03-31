Nature Journaling through the Seasons

Each session begins indoors with techniques and strategies, then moves outside to journal. Nature Journaling is an excellent way to document your discoveries, thoughts, questions, each season as you explore nature on the bluffs at La Vista. Artistic talent is not required. Our presenter, Angie Jungbluth, is a signature member of the St. Louis Watercolor Society and an experienced nature journaling teacher.

Cost: $15 per session. Additional seasonal classes include June 9, 9:00 – 11:00 am; Sept. 15, 9:00 –11:00 am; January 12, 2019, 1:00 – 3:00 pm . Register by calling 618-466-5004.