Naturopathic Consultation & Live Blood Analysis

Art Healing Life Wellness Center 88 S. Main, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034

A holistic approach to improving health.

Naturopathic medicine is a distinct system of primary health care that emphasizes prevention and increasing vitality through the use of research based and time tested natural approaches.

The focus is to identify the underlying causes of disease. Therapeutic modalities may include clinical nutrition, botanical medicine, homeopathy, flower essences, counseling, and hydrotherapy along with referring for integration of conventional approaches if needed.

Dr. Tiffani A Jones of St. Louis Naturopathic Clinic will be available once a month for 1 hour or 30 minute appointments.

Art Healing Life Wellness Center 88 S. Main, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034

