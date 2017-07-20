Networking Luncheon ~ Shining The Light on Our Business Community

Granite City Housing Authority 2517 Nameoki Road, Alton, Illinois 62040

Networking Luncheon ~ Shining The Light on Our Business Community:

Let our Business Community KNOW WHO & WHAT you are!

Sponsored by Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County. On Thursday, July 20, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Granite City Housing Authority, 2517 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL 62040. 618-876-6400

Sponsor/Speaker - TBA  

* 11:30 Networking

* 12:00 Lunch

* 12:20 Presentation

* 12:45 Roundtable

* 1:00 Back to Work

| Bring your business cards, promotional items and/or information | Be ready to give a ONE minute profile of yur business | Rolling Jackpot | Catered Lunch will cost $10

| See flyer on Chamber Of Commerce homepage http://www.chamberswmadisoncounty.com

Granite City Housing Authority 2517 Nameoki Road, Alton, Illinois 62040
618-876-6400
