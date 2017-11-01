Remember those voices in your head? Now there's a movie about it. Never Say Goodbye: The KSHE documentary

The real story of Real Rock Radio, from birth in 1967 through its formative years in the 1970's. . . . 50 years in the making!

Starring all your favorite KSHE Rock Jocks:

Mark Klose - Ron Stevens - Bob Burch - Joy Grdnic - John Ulett - Joe "Mama" Mason - Gary Kolander - Radio Rich Dalton - Ken Suitter - Ted Habeck - Gordon Atkins - Jim Singer - Sir Ed - Prince Knight - Brother Love -

-and many more-

Note: There will be a red-carpet limo arrival ceremony for the KSHE DJs and rock stars attending the premiere. Celebs scheduled to appear include: John Ulett, Mark Klose, Ron Stevens, Bob Burch, Joy Grdnic, John Ulett, Joe "Mama” Mason, Gary Kolander, Radio Rich Dalton, Members of Pavlov’s Dog, Members of Mama’s Pride, Rusty Young, founding and current member of Poco, Ken Suitter, Ted Habeck, Gordon Atkins, Jim Singer, Steve Rosen, and more.

Tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime premiere start at $30, and go up to $110 for a gold package that includes:

Red Carpet DJ/VIP/Rock Star Red Carpet Limo Arrival: Reserved area

Movie Premiere and pre-show Ceremony in theatre

Your own plush, private Sofa from which to watch the film

Popcorn and Soda

Autographed Movie Poster

Blu-ray or DVD of the film

Private VIP after-party Meet and Greet w/ DJs, Rock Stars and VIPs (includes 2 drinks and snacks)

Go to http://www.birthofastation.com or https://www.metrotix.com/events/detail/never-say-goodbye