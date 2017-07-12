Hayner Public Library: "New American Gardening"

Next up in Hayner’s “New American Gardening” series is a session on Urban Rain Gardens!

The event will be held at the Alton Square Mall branch on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

Have you noticed the Native Plant Garden at Hayner Library’s downtown location?

Funds for this gorgeous addition to our landscape were provided by an Alton Community Service League Beautification Grant in 2016—now in full bloom!