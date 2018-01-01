New Beginnings 2018

The Yoga Connection (Be Well Now) 221 E. Center Dr. , Alton, Illinois 62002

Join us as we welcome 2018 at The Yoga Connection Monday, Jan. 1, 1:30-3:00 p.m. We'll begin with a short ritual to release and clear away what no longer works for us, followed by a short meditation and yoga. We'll finish with a fun activity that brings the magic of wishes so that we can start fresh and move forward into 2018. Then we’ll toast 2018 with mimosas and orange juice. Some yoga experience necessary. $25.

Pre-registration/payment required. Forms and details on this and other classes can be found at theyogaconnection.me or the Events page at The-Yoga-Connection-at-BWN on Facebook or call 618-467-8827. The Yoga Connection operates within Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Dr., Alton.

618-467-8827
