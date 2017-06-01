New FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify
Edwardsville Public Library 112 S. Kansas, Edwardsville, Illinois
New FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify
June Enrollment Dates - by Appointment Only
Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank are partnering to bring the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Senior Assistance Program to our area!
If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet:
- 60+ years of age
- Monthly income of $1,307 or below
- Resident of Madison or St. Clair County
Enrollment dates at the Edwardsville Public Library will be Wednesday June 7, 2017, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and Wednesday, June 21, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.
Please contact the Community Center to schedule an appointment: (618) 656-0300 or HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org.
Info
Edwardsville Public Library 112 S. Kansas, Edwardsville, Illinois View Map