New Horizons Band - Holiday Concert
Godfrey Knights of Columbus 1713 Stamper Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
The New Horizons Band of Godfrey presents their holiday concert Sunday, December 10. Featured will be Linda Allen on Harp. Doors open at 2pm and the concert starts at 3pm. Concessions and bar open with the usual yip-yips, sandwiches, pies, cakes and chips. $10 at the door.
Godfrey Knights of Columbus 1713 Stamper Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
