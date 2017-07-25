NEW PROGRAM: Main Street Community Center Walking Club:

Leclaire Park 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville, Illinois

NEW PROGRAM: Main Street Community Center Walking Club:

July 11th, 18th, and 25th

Join your Main Street Community Center friends for Walking with Wanda in July:

  • Tuesday, July 25: 9-10 a.m. at Historic Leclaire Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville.

This is a stroll, not a race. Walkers will enjoy a history lesson with each walk, learning about the location and its role in the community. In case of inclement weather (<45 degrees, >85 degrees, rain/sleet/snow/ice), walks will take place in the Eden Village Atrium, 400 S. Station Rd., Glen Carbon.

Thank you to Wanda Todoroff from Eden Village for volunteering to lead this new program. 

Leclaire Park 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville, Illinois
