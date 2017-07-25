NEW PROGRAM: Main Street Community Center Walking Club:

July 11th, 18th, and 25th

Join your Main Street Community Center friends for Walking with Wanda in July:

Tuesday, July 25: 9-10 a.m. at Historic Leclaire Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville.

This is a stroll, not a race. Walkers will enjoy a history lesson with each walk, learning about the location and its role in the community. In case of inclement weather (<45 degrees, >85 degrees, rain/sleet/snow/ice), walks will take place in the Eden Village Atrium, 400 S. Station Rd., Glen Carbon.

Thank you to Wanda Todoroff from Eden Village for volunteering to lead this new program.