Treasurer Frerichs to Announce New Program to Connect Residents with Their Unclaimed Property without Filing a Claim

EAST ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs will unveil a new unclaimed property program that will automatically return lost money to qualifying Illinois taxpayers without gathering paperwork or filing a claim. The goal of the new program is to make it even faster and easier to return money to Illinois residents.

The media is invited to attend the event on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 10 a.m. at East St. Louis City Hall, 301 River Park Drive, East St. Louis, Illinois.

WHO: Treasurer Michael Frerichs, Leverne Backstrom, Katherine Dunham Centers for Arts and Humanities, President, Unclaimed Property Recipient

WHAT: Treasurer Frerichs will unveil a new unclaimed property program designed to automatically return lost money to qualifying Illinois taxpayers without the need for paperwork or filing a claim. The program uses existing technology and state records to match unclaimed cash with its rightful owner.

WHEN: September 25, 2018 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: East St. Louis City Hall

301 River Park Drive

East St. Louis, Illinois