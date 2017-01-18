New school opening-Thrive Christian School

Charity Christian Center is happy to announce a new Christian school opening in Jerseyville.

Thrive Christian School will be established in the 2017 - 2018 school year.

Our vision is for each student to thrive in every area of their lives.

Thrive means to grow vigorously. We want our students to grow in their God given talents, to

become lifelong learners, and serve and honor God.

Our mission is to provide quality education for the students of Charity Christian Center, like-minded believers, and surrounding communities.

We will train and develop our students spiritually, academically, physically, and emotionally to prepare them for the God given plans for their lives.

We will come alongside parents and reinforce the authority and discipline that already comes from home.

We will create an environment that is safe and godly where students can learn and grow.

Finally, we will provide a model of excellence of respect for authority, good citizenship, love of our country, responsibility, and true Christian living.

We invite you to join us at an open house on Tuesday, February 21st and Saturday Feb 25th