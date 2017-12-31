New Year's Eve Party at Pere Marquette
Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037
New Year's Eve Party at Pere Marquette
December 31, 2017
Starting at 10:00pm
Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center
13653 Lodge Blvd.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-2331
Ring in the New Year at Pere Marquette Lodge with the overnight party package! This package gives you the opportunity to show off your cocktail attire and indulge with appetizers, open bar and a lavish buffet dinner for two people. Dance the night away with an excellent band (TBD), midnight champagne toast and even party favors! Retreat to cozy accommodations and take the elevator home! Wake up to the New Year with a hearty breakfast and wonderful memories. $389 plus tax, double occupancy. Let us know if you are with a group when making your reservations. Call 618-786-2331 for details and to make your reservations.