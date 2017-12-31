New Year's Eve Party at Pere Marquette

December 31, 2017

Starting at 10:00pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

Ring in the New Year at Pere Marquette Lodge with the overnight party package! This package gives you the opportunity to show off your cocktail attire and indulge with appetizers, open bar and a lavish buffet dinner for two people. Dance the night away with an excellent band (TBD), midnight champagne toast and even party favors! Retreat to cozy accommodations and take the elevator home! Wake up to the New Year with a hearty breakfast and wonderful memories. $389 plus tax, double occupancy. Let us know if you are with a group when making your reservations. Call 618-786-2331 for details and to make your reservations.