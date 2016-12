New Year's Eve Prime Rib Buffet

Back by popular demand Chef Kenny offers his gourmet Prime Rib Buffet for New Year's Eve!

Make reservations today by calling: 618-462-1220

Menu includes:

Vegetable-Cheese-Cracker Montage

Various Salads

Peel & Eat Shrimp

Carved Prime Rib

Pork Loin with Apple Stuffing

Seafood Etouffe

Blackened Chicken Pasta with Sweet Pepper Sauce

Green Beans w/Roasted Red Pepper & Garlic

California Blend Vegetables

Mini Twice Baked Potatoes

Rolls & Butter

Coffee & Iced Tea

Assorted Desserts

Adults $24

Children 5-12 $12

Children 4 and under FREE