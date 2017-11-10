The Rogue Theatre Co presents A Night of Ionesco: The New Tenant and The Lesson November 10, 11, 12th & 17, 18, 19th. Two one act plays by French Absurdist, Eugene Ionesco, with a 15 minute intermission between. All shows begin at 7:30 and are located at The Rogue House, 1320 Milton Rd, 3rd floor of the Milton Schoolhouse, Alton, Illinois. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased through our website or at the box office the night of the show.

The New Tenant:

A new tenant moves into his house, and as in "The Chairs," so does the furniture. More and more furniture comes in. And still more. Finally there is a complete wall of furniture around the tenant, and when the last piece is crammed in, he is happily alone in his new room, and from the depths asks someone to turn out the lights.

The Lesson:

An elderly professor and his young female student experience what must certainly be the most remarkable and bizarre lesson in the history of pedagogy. It ends with murder.