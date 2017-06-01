Night Market Every Thursday from June 1, 2017, through September 28, 2017

From 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Elijah P's Burgers and Brews, 401 Piasa St., Alton. (618) 433-8445.

Night Market will take place every Thursday from 6:00-9:00 p.m. in the warehouse behind Elijah P s, located at 401 Piasa Street. This project will provide artists, growers and artisan food producers who work 9-5 jobs with an opportunity to sell their wares at a mid-week Market.

Vendors will enjoy the built-in foot traffic from the popular bar & restaurant, and there are many on-site amenities that will be enjoyed by vendors and shoppers alike, including live bands from 6:00-9:00pm, great food and drinks, restrooms, and electricity for vendor booths.

We will be creating an atmosphere that is popular with St. Louis Markets by allowing customers to grab dinner and a beverage and listen to live music while shopping for artisan-made products.

There will also be cross-promotional opportunities for chef Aaron Whalen of Elijah P's to offer specials featuring produce and products from the Market.

The warehouse is climate controlled, meaning that there is no risk for rain-outs and vendors do not need to set up tents - visit the link for tickets to download a registration form. Vendors are not required to pre-register, simply show up one-hour prior to start time and you will be shown to your booth space by the Market Manager.

Admission: FREE