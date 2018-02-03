A Night at the Mouse Races
Julia's Banquet Center 101 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton, Illinois 62024
The Alton Area Optimist is hosting a Night at the Races! The funds from this event will be used to provide scholarships for graduating seniors that are furthering their education.
The cost is $15 per person and that includes admission, 50/50 chance, beverages and snacks.
The races start at 7, doors open at 6:30.
