A Night at the Mouse Races

to Google Calendar - A Night at the Mouse Races - 2018-02-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Night at the Mouse Races - 2018-02-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Night at the Mouse Races - 2018-02-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - A Night at the Mouse Races - 2018-02-03 19:00:00

Julia's Banquet Center 101 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton, Illinois 62024

The Alton Area Optimist is hosting a Night at the Races! The funds from this event will be used to provide scholarships for graduating seniors that are furthering their education.

The cost is $15 per person and that includes admission, 50/50 chance, beverages and snacks.

The races start at 7, doors open at 6:30.

Info
Julia's Banquet Center 101 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton, Illinois 62024 View Map
Benefit
to Google Calendar - A Night at the Mouse Races - 2018-02-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Night at the Mouse Races - 2018-02-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Night at the Mouse Races - 2018-02-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - A Night at the Mouse Races - 2018-02-03 19:00:00