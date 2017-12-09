A Night At The Mouse Races

Come and support the Junior Oilers 10U Softball Team. A Night at the Races! (Live Mouse Races) Beer and soda included in ticket price! 50/50, Raffle Baskets, Mouse Roulette, Booze Barrel Raffle and much more!!

Ticket Prices:

In Advance - Table of 8 $100.00; Individual tickets $15.00 per ticket.

At the Door - $20.00 per ticket

Proceeds benefit the Junior Oilers 10u Softball Team.