Now on Sale: "Lucy Goes Cruising"

"Lucy Goes Cruising"

Thursday, August 3, 2017

On Sale Now! The Granite City Park District is now enrolling for "Lucy Goes Cruising". Everyone loves Lucy as you'll rediscover at this funny play at the Die Laughing Dinner Theater. A Lucille Ball impersonator, who has also appeared at the Bissell Mansion Dinner Theather in St. Louis. There will be a four-course luncheon served between acts of the play. After the show, spend some time at the Lewis and Clark State Historic site, before returning home. Cost: $67. Day Trip.

For more details, call 618-877-3059.