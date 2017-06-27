Now on Sale: Patti's 1880's Settlement: Grand Rivers, Kentucky
Granite City Park District Granite City, Illinois 62040
Patti's 1880's Settlement, Grand Rivers, Kentucky
Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9, 2017
On Sale Now! The Granite City Park District is now enrolling is now enrolling for our trip to Grand Rivers, Kentucky. We will have lunch on the way heading down to Patti's The place with great southern hospitality. Serving great food and the beautiful holiday scenery of lights, log cabin gift shops, Animal Park for viewing, streams and fountains. Enjoy a Christmas variety show at the Badgett Playhouse. Trip includes breakfast, lunch, show, dinner and lodging. Single: $247; Double: $189.
For more information, call 618-877-3059