Now on Sale: Starved Rock Lodge

Starved Rock Lodge

Monday, September 18th-Tuesday, September 19th

On Sale Now! The Granite City Park District is now enrolling for Starved Rock Lodge. Arrive at the Starved Rock Lodge, dinner in the Great Hall. Depart for an evening river cruise on the Belle of the rock, an authentic paddle wheel boat. A light breakfast with leisure time before seeing "The LaBamba" tribute to Richie Valens show in the Great Hall at the lodge. A hot bufft lunch will be served. Dinner in route on our way home. Come enjoy Oglesby, IL. One breakfast, one lunch, one dinner. Single: $300; Double: $250.

For more information, please call 618-877-3059.