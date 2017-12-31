NYE w/Retro Boogie and Big Papa G

Ring in 2018 at the Ballroom Boogie and dance your way into 2018 with St. Louis' own Retro Boogie and DJ Big Papa G and dance your way into 2018!

Doors/Cash Bar open at 7:30 p.m. with DJ Big Papa G

Retro Boogie 9:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.

Individual tickets and overnight packages available.

Call 618-462-1220 to book your package today!

Individual tickets can be purchased at the front desk at Best Western Premier Alton-St. Louis Area Hotel or by calling 618-462-1220 and placing at Will Call at front desk or for pickup before 12/31/2017. Must be 21 or older.