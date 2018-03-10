Oil Painting Classes at Von Dell Gallery

Saturday, March 10, 2018

9:00am to 4:00pm

Von Dell Gallery & Studios

102 E. Ferguson Ave.

Wood River, IL 62095

(618) 251-8550

Classes begin at 9:00 a.m., Break for lunch and concludes around 4:00 p.m.

Easel, canvas, paints, brushes, etc. all provided. Use your own brushes if you have them.

Feb. 3rd- Class taught by artist Rita Cooper (Wolf Oil Painting with 11"X14" canvas)

Feb. 10- Class taught by artist John Marcum (12"X 16" canvas)

March 10- Class taught by artist John Marcum (12"X16" canvas)

Contact Gary at (618) 251-8550 to register (Tuesday thru Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

Admission

$45 per class