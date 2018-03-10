Oil Painting Classes
Von Dell Art Gallery and Studios 102 E. Ferguson Ave, Wood River, Illinois 62095
Saturday, March 10, 2018
9:00am to 4:00pm
Von Dell Gallery & Studios
102 E. Ferguson Ave.
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 251-8550
Classes begin at 9:00 a.m., Break for lunch and concludes around 4:00 p.m.
Easel, canvas, paints, brushes, etc. all provided. Use your own brushes if you have them.
Feb. 3rd- Class taught by artist Rita Cooper (Wolf Oil Painting with 11"X14" canvas)
Feb. 10- Class taught by artist John Marcum (12"X 16" canvas)
March 10- Class taught by artist John Marcum (12"X16" canvas)
Contact Gary at (618) 251-8550 to register (Tuesday thru Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.)
Admission
$45 per class