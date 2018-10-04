Oktoberfest Dinner Sunset Cruise on the Hakuna Matata

Cruise the river, learn its history, and view its geographical features during the Oktoberfest Sunset Dinner Cruise on the Hakuna Matata, a 49-passenger all weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open air patio offering 360 degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor.

Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information.

Dinner catered by The Grafton Oyster Bar.

Admission$45/person