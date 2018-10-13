Old Settlers’ Days
Kampsville Riverfront Front St., Kampsville, Illinois 62053
Saturday, October 13, 2018
Sunday, October 14, 2018
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Old Settlers’ Days depicts the life and times of the early settlers in Calhoun County. Old time crafts, mountain-man encampment, children’s activities, great entertainment and lots of good food highlight this entertaining event.
For more information, call (618) 465-2114.
