Olde Alton Art & Craft Fair

Saturday, December 02, 2017 – Dec. 3

9:00am to 4:00pm

Alton High School

4200 Humbert Rd.

Alton, IL 62002

Find all your Christmas goodies at the 29th Annual Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair featuring a variety of crafters from Illinois and Missouri. Breakfast and lunch will be served and there is free parking. All proceeds benefit the Alton Band and Orchestra programs at Alton Community School District. For more information, call (618) 474-6996.

Admission

$2/Saturday

$1/Sunday

Under 12 free