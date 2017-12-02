Olde Alton Art & Craft Fair
Saturday, December 02, 2017 – Dec. 3
9:00am to 4:00pm
Find all your Christmas goodies at the 29th Annual Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair featuring a variety of crafters from Illinois and Missouri. Breakfast and lunch will be served and there is free parking. All proceeds benefit the Alton Band and Orchestra programs at Alton Community School District. For more information, call (618) 474-6996.
Admission
$2/Saturday
$1/Sunday
Under 12 free
